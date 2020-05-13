New Delhi: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who visited the railway ministry office a week ago, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

RPF Director General Arun Kumar said, “One of our force personnel today tested positive for Covid-19.”

He said that the RPF personnel had visited the railway ministry office a week ago. As per standard protocol, contact tracing of the people whom he met has been initiated.

Kumar further said that till date 70 RPF personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 out of which 30 have been cured.

IANS