New Delhi: The Railways will produce over 30,000 coveralls for COVID-19 healthcare personnel this month. It said it plans to manufacture 1,00,000 more of the personal protective equipment (PPE) in May.

DRDO’s clearance

The prototype of the coveralls – one-piece protective garments – has been cleared with the highest grades by the DRDO. The DRDO’s authorised laboratory in Gwalior after prescribed tests cleared the overalls, the Railways said.

“Production units, workshops and field units have started manufacturing the personal protective equipment coveralls for medical and healthcare personnel. The coveralls are for those who get directly exposed to COVID-19 when treating infected patients,” the Railways said in a statement.

Production of coveralls

“The Indian Railways will produce over 30,000 such coveralls in April 2020. It plans to manufacture 1,00,000 of the same in May 2020,” the statement added.

The Jagadhari Workshop of the Northern Railways had taken the initiative to design and manufacture the prototype of the coverall. The Railways has been able to procure and distribute to its workshops sufficient raw material for manufacturing more than 30,000 PPE coveralls.

“Production has started. Doctors have also been involved in trying out these coveralls as their production is ramped up,” the Railways said.

Death toll in India

The Union Health Ministry said Wednesday the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 392 in India. The number of cases in the country climbed to 11,933 Wednesday.

PTI