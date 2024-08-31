As if the Railways didn’t have enough problems following a spate of deadly accidents and mishaps, the Railway Ministry has hit the pause button on filling top positions, including Chairman/Member, Railway Board, and General Managers. The decision stems from growing discontent among officers who entered the service through the Indian Engineering Services (IES). Sources have informed DKB that recently the Ministry issued a notification inviting eligible officers from the 1989 and 1990 batches to apply for these top posts within the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). But a few days later, that notification was suddenly withdrawn. So, what’s causing this backtrack? The main issue seems to be the resentment brewing among IES officers. They’re frustrated that only a handful from their cadre are considered eligible for these coveted positions.

In contrast, most of those qualifying for the top posts are from the Civil Services Examination (CSE) stream. The Indian Railways has traditionally recruited officers through three main channels: CSE, IES, and the Special Class Railway Apprentice (SCRA). These officers then join various departments like Traffic, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Personnel, Accounts, and Stores, each of which operates independently from top to bottom, headed by a Member of the Railway Board.

To address internal friction, the Union government introduced the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), a unified service meant to streamline operations and promote a cohesive vision. However, since direct recruitment through IES and SCRA was halted, and with delays in placing indents to UPSC, no new direct recruits have joined Railways in a working post since 2019. The first IRMS batch is still awaiting postings. The delay in empanelment has only added to the confusion, especially since officers who joined via CSE have advanced quickly, leaving their IES counterparts trailing.

Key role to Chahal

The Maharashtra government has just made a significant move, appointing I.S. Chahal, a 1989 batch IAS officer, as the additional chief secretary of the home department. Chahal, who has been working closely with the Chief Minister as the additional chief secretary in the CM’s secretariat, also served as Mumbai’s municipal commissioner. This appointment is raising eyebrows, especially as it comes amid mounting criticism of the Home Department’s handling of recent atrocities against young girls in Badlapur. It seems the government is under pressure to show that it’s taking things seriously.

Earlier, Sujata Saunik held the role of home secretary before her promotion to Chief Secretary in June. Even after her promotion, she continued to oversee the home department alongside her new responsibilities. With Saunik moving up, several names were floated for the now-vacant additional chief secretary position. Sources say that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde threw his weight behind Chahal, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as home minister, had other ideas. There was talk of appointing V. Radha from the General Administration Department, but her 1994 batch status made some worry about her seniority as well.

In the end, the need for dedicated leadership in the home department seems to have tipped the scales in favor of Chahal. The view was, if the government hadn’t acted now, the Election Commission might have stepped in once the code of conduct kicked in. Chahal is expected to retire in 2026, and there’s already speculation that he might be next in line for the chief secretary position after Saunik. But with elections looming, one must wonder—is this appointment a bold move or just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic?

Is the PM preempting Rahul’s moves?

Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi outmanoeuvred Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by addressing one of his criticisms before it gained traction? The latest bureaucratic reshuffle certainly suggests so. By appointing Nagaraju Maddirala as Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, Modi seems to have taken note of Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks in Parliament.

Gandhi pointed out the absence of SC and ST officers during the Halwa ceremony, a traditional event that marks the beginning of the budget process. Maddirala, a Tripura cadre IAS officer from the reserved category, is now likely to be present at the next ceremony. This move appears to be a direct response to Gandhi’s criticism, ensuring that the issue he raised is no longer valid.

This appointment is part of a broader reshuffle, marking the first major bureaucratic changes in Modi’s third term. Along with Maddirala, new secretaries have been appointed to key departments, including expenditure, banking, corporate affairs, and defence. While it’s unclear if this move will resonate with the public or deflate Rahul Gandhi’s momentum, it certainly adds an interesting twist to the ongoing political narrative.

