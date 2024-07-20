Malkangiri/Kalimela: Crossborder road communication from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was disrupted here after rainwater over three feet high overflowed on Kangurukonda bridge in Malkangiri district following low pressure triggered heavy rainfall, Friday. The district has recorded 83.8mm rainfall. Rain has been lashing the district since Friday morning and led to rise in river water levels in Poteru, MV-90, MV-96, Kangurukonda, Kanyashram, Pangam, Tarlakota areas in the district.

As a result, road communication to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was disrupted with three-foot-deep water overflowing on the Kangurkonda bridge and hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the bridge. Meanwhile, the district administration has started evacuating people living in the riparian areas to safety.