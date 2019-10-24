Bhubaneswar: Several schools in five districts of Odisha remained closed due to heavy rainfall since Wednesday.

As per predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district administration announced holiday for all schools in five Odisha districts Thursday.

The district administration has decided to suspend all classes in schools and Anganwadi centre of Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Bhadrak, and Dhenkanal districts. All teachers have been asked to remain present in their respective Headquarters for utilisation of their services as and when required.

Classes of all primary schools, upper primary schools, high schools of these five districts have been suspended. Meanwhile, the District Collector has directed all Block Education Officers, Headmasters and Headmistresses of these districts to stay alert and take necessary action.

They have been requested to suspend classes and take measures for safety and security of students. The hostel boarders shall be served with proper food in time. If possible, the help of local people can be sought to avoid any untoward situation.

Notably, incessant shower since Wednesday crippled life in several parts of Odisha. Low-lying areas in several districts, including Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Khurda have been inundated with heavy rain pounding many parts of the state since last night.

PNN