Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said that rains are likely to continue for the next four days across the state under influence of south-west monsoon.

“Under influence of monsoon, light to moderate rain and thundershower will continue at many places while isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the districts of Odisha in next four days,” a statement from IMD said.

According to the department, the monsoon advanced into remaining parts of Odisha Saturday and now covers the entire state. The lower pressure area over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining coastal Odisha and neighbourhood have become less marked now as per the estimation of the department.

IMD added that over the next 24 hours rains are likely to lash north Odisha and other isolated areas.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of north interior Odisha and at many places over rest districts of the state with isolated heavy rainfall over Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh during next 24 hours,” IMD said in its latest forecast.

The department further added that light to moderate rain/ thundershower have taken place over most places of coastal Odisha and many places over interior Odisha during past 24 hours. Highest rainfall of 10 cms was recorded at Banki.