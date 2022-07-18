Mumbai: Actor Raj Arjun, who is best known for his prominent roles in films like ‘Secret Superstar’, ‘Dear Comrade’, ‘Thalaivi’ among others, is part of Imtiaz Ali’s show ‘Dr Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya’.

Created by Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar, the show chronicles the life of a travelling sex consultant and his various patients.

Raj opens up about working with Imtiaz and says: “‘Dr Arora’ is also one of my projects which I’m proud of now. I’m happy that I’m an integral part of this show but I’m happier to be a part of Imtiaz’s creation and this was enough for me to give a nod to the character. During the making, we met each other and discussed a lot of the process and craft. So it’s been a wonderful experience.”

He talks about not being part of the trailer and also briefs on his role, saying: “It doesn’t matter if I’m visible in the trailer or not ultimately with whom I’m working and the rapport that we create along with the quality of work we are delivering together is what matters. The kind of bond I have created with Imtiaz and his whole team is what I really took back with lots of gratitude.”

“You will have to patiently wait to watch my character in the show,” he concludes.

Along with Kumud Mishra in the titular role, the show also stars Vidya Malavade, Sandeepa Dhar, Vivek Mushran, Gaurav Parajuli, Ajitesh Gupta, Pitobash and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles. It will be streaming from July 22 on Sony Liv.

Next, Raj will be seen in Excel entertainment’s ‘Yudhra’ (Hindi), ‘Jhansi’ (Telugu web series) and ‘Gum gum Ganesha’ ( Telugu film ).

IANS