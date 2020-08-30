Jaipur: Over 5.84 lakh people have been challaned so far under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance and more than Rs 8.68 crore has been collected from them, an official said Sunday.

As per the ordinance, disobeying any regulation or obstructing any officer from discharging duty shall be punished with an imprisonment for a term up to two years or with fine up to Rs10,000 or with both.

Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh said 2.30 lakh people have been challaned for not wearing face masks in public places, 12,236 for selling goods to people not wearing face masks and over 3.37 lakh for not maintaining social distancing norms.

Singh said so far, 7,901 people have been arrested and 3,625 FIRs have been registered for violating prohibitory orders and quarantine norms.

He said under the prohibition and MV Act, challans of over 8.81 lakh vehicles were done and more than 1.64 lakh vehicles were impounded.

A fine of more than Rs 15.90 crore has been recovered from them, the DGP said.

A total of 26,308 people were arrested in the state under provisions of the CRPC for disturbing peace, he added.

