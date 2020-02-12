Jaipur: A government school teacher was arrested in Rajasthan’s Alwar district for allegedly raping a minor girl. Two others were also held for their involvement in kidnapping the minor, police said Wednesday. All three accused were produced before a court from where they were sent on three-day police remand, police informed.

“The girl was found staying with a woman in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. A government teacher has been arrested for raping the girl whereas two others were arrested for kidnapping her. They have been sent to three-day police remand,” said the police.

The family members of the victim lodged a complaint February 2 with police after she went missing while grazing cattle.

According to police, a private tutor Surendra Jatav who knew the girl had dropped her in Alwar on bike where government school teacher Subhash Mahlawat raped her. He confiscated her mobile phone and then sent her on a train to Jaipur.

When the train reached Jaipur, Anita Jatav received her and then took her to UP’s Aligarh district.

Mahlawat and the two others were arrested Tuesday under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added.

Agencies