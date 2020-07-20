Jaipur: Probing into an alleged plot to topple the state government, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has served a notice on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat under a CrPC section. This will require Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to appear before the investigation officer when called.

The subpoena was sent to the personal secretary of Shekhawat under Section 160 of the CrPC in connection with the audio tapes. In one of the tapes the minister is allegedly heard during a purported conversation to topple the Rajasthan government.

However, the FIR does not identify ‘Gajendra Singh’ referred in the clip as Union Minister Shekhawat, a senior BJP leader from Rajasthan. Shekhawat had earlier denied that he figured in the audio clip and said he is open to a probe.

He questioned the authenticity of the audio tapes Monday and said, “They (police) should first clarify about authenticity of these tapes. Who recorded it and where did the SOG get it from. Investigation should be carried out to find out if these tapes are genuine or not.”

Meanwhile, ADG (SOG) Ashok Rathore said, “It is correct that a subpoena was sent to the PS of the Union minister July 18 through WhatsApp, e-mail and phone call.” He said as investigation involves high dignitaries, the SOG, with all humility and responsibility, is observing due care and caution not to malign image of any person or party.