Bhubaneswar: Rajesh Dhupar (71 n o, 107b, 8×4, 1×6) played a stellar knock to enable Odisha take a first innings lead of eight runs on the second day of their Ranji Trophy encounter against Goa at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday. In reply to Goa’s first innings score of 181, Odisha finished 189 all out. However, as things stand, this game is all set for a decisive finish and such a small first innings lead may not matter at all. Goa in their second innings were 16 without loss.

Rajesh Dhupar was the star performer of the day for Odisha after they had been reduced to 54 for the loss of five wickets. Resuming the day at 23 for three, Odisha were rocked early on as they lost the wickets of Govind Poddar (8) and Subhranshu Senapati (29). A first innings lead then looked distinctly remote. However, Rajesh steadied the ship by putting on 47 runs for the sixth wicket with Abhishek Raut (29, 34b, 3×4, 1×6) for the sixth wicket.

Tail-enders Debabrata Pradhan (13) and Rajesh Mohanty (18) also contributed handily to Odisha’s cause. Mohanty and Rajesh put on an invaluable 44 runs for the eighth wicket to take Odisha close to the Goa total. When the ninth wicket fell, Odisha were still 14 runs adrift the Goa total. However, Rajesh hot some lusty blows to ensure a first innings lead for his side.

Medium pacer Subham Ranjane (5/49) was the pick of the Goa bowlers. He bowled a nagging length and line and was richly rewarded for his efforts. Ranjane was well-supported by Lakshay Garg (2/48).

Brief scores Goa 181 and 16 for no loss; Odisha 189 (Rajesh Dhupar 71 n o, Subham Ranjane 5/49). Match to continue.