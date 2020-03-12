Chennai: Belying his fans’ expectations that he would unveil a definitive work plan for his political party’s launch, South Indian superstar Rajinikanth said Thursday that he never aspired for the Chief Minister’s post and would enter the arena when there is an ‘upsurge’ among people favouring ‘clean politics’.

Propounding a three-pronged formula for his ‘proposed’ party to ensure a zero graft and clean politics, Rajinikanth said governance and the party apparatus should be completely delineated, a sleek organisational hierarchy should be in place and youth must get prominence.

“I never aspired to become Chief Minister, not even in my dreams,” Rajinikanth told a press conference here Thursday. The actor said he could not imagine himself sitting in the legislative assembly as CM and wanted the media and others to stop portraying him as a future chief minister.

Rajinikanth had December 31, 2017 asserted that he will enter politics for sure and fight the 2021 Assembly elections. At the press meet, billed by his supporters as an event that would set the ball rolling for the launch of his party, the actor said: “Political change and regime change if (does not happen now) not now, never.”

Given the background of a political vacuum in view of the death of late AIADMK and DMK top leaders J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, the time was ripe for a change, Rajinikanth pointed out.

“The people should be sensitised about the current political trappings of corruption, muscle power and the vacuum which favoured a change,” stated Rajinikanth. “This is a good opportunity. People should make use of it. A movement, an upsurge should start among the youth, and the people,” he added.

Rajinikanth also asserted that if the ‘upsurge’ happened the Dravidian majors—AIADMK and DMK—will be sidelined and his new proposed party will be able to capture power and give good governance.

“That is what I desire, a wave (favouring change) an upheaveal, a political revolution should happen and I believe it will occur,” asserted Rajinikanth.

“If such a change does not happen, his political entry may only result in him ending up splitting about 15 to 20 per cent votes. Should I come to politics for splitting votes, not necessary,” said Rajinikanth.

In an emotive tone, the actor said for him, the next year Assembly election was the only chance since he was already 71 year old and also had some health issues. “This is the only chance,” he told the media.

Rajinikanth describing his plan of action said should his party win he will appoint an educated, honest, self-confident youngster as Chief Minister and the choice could be a woman also. He said the person will be a kind of ‘CEO’ (Chief Executive Officer) implementing welfare initiatives. He said ‘fresh blood’” should be infused for governing Tamil Nadu and he would act as a ‘bridge’ for it.

Rajinikanth also expressed confidence that people of the state, who want a ‘corruption-free and prosperous Tamil Nadu’ will understand his intentions and support change.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly are is due next year.

PTI