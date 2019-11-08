Chennai: South Indian film icon Rajinikanth has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to ‘saffronise’ him the same way it has tried to do with Thiruvalluvar (Tamil poet). However, Rajinikanth has been quick to point out that neither he nor Thiruvalluvar will fall into the trap.

Rajinikanth said that making a saffron dress for Thiruvalluvar was a stolen agenda of the BJP. “There are many important issues and are of greater importance and need to be discussed. I think these are trivial issues,” stated Rajinikanth.

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit on its Twitter handle November 1 had written a ‘couplet f’rom Thiruvalluvar’s classic ‘Thirukkural,’ questioning the use of education if the Almighty was not worshipped.

Rajinikanth alleged that some people and media are trying to ‘project me as I am a BJP man’.

Rajinikanth, who has turned politician by floating the party Rajini Makkal Mandram also commented on the Ayodhya issue and requested people to remain calm.

“In view of the decision of the land dispute in Ayodhya, I appeal to the people to remain calm. The people should respect the decision of the Supreme Court,” he stated. Also, the party had posted a picture of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes with sacred ash on his forehead.

It should be stated here that, Rajinikanth often meets many politicians frequently. He has also shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a number of occasions.