Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao has the sweetest birthday wish for his wife and actress Patralekhaa.

Rajkummar shared a loved-up picture on Instagram Sunday. In the image, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are seen looking at each other lovingly.

“Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I LOVE YOU,” Rajkummar wrote alongside the image.

Patralekhaa shared a romantic reply to Rajkummar’s wish.

She said: “I love you babyy.”

A string of Bollywood personalities too wished Patralekhaa on the post.

Filmmaker Farah Khan said “Me too”.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar called Patralekhaa a pretty girl. She wrote: “Happy birthday you pretty pretty girl @patralekhaa.”

Actress Dia Mirza simply wished: “Happy birthday Patra.”

Rajkummar married his long time girlfriend Patralekhaa on November 15, 2021. The two have together worked in films such as ‘Citylights’.