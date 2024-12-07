New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day trip to Russia Sunday to witness the commissioning of a stealth warship into the Indian Navy and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on the expansion of bilateral cooperation in co-production of military hardware.

The Russian-manufactured multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate INS Tushil will be commissioned Monday in the coastal city of Kaliningrad.

The warship, billed as one of the most technologically advanced frigates globally, is expected to significantly bolster the Indian Navy’s operational capability in the Indian Ocean, a region that has witnessed increasing Chinese forays.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will accompany Singh to the commissioning ceremony.

Defence Minister Singh will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation from December 8 to 10, an official readout said on Saturday.

It said Singh and Belousov will co-chair the 21st meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) in Moscow December 10.

The defence minister’s visit to Russia comes five months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Moscow and held summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the talks, both sides decided to further bolster two-way defence ties.

Singh and Belousov will review the entire range of multi-faceted relations between the two countries in the field of defence, including military-to-military and industrial cooperation, the defence ministry said in the readout.

“They will also exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest,” it said.

People familiar with Singh’s visit said India-Russia cooperation in co-production of military hardware will figure prominently in the talks between the two defence ministers.

“As part of the visit, the defence minister will also commission the Indian Navy’s latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate ‘INS Tushil’ at Yantra Shipyard, Kaliningrad December 9,” the ministry said.

It said Singh will also pay tributes at ‘The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow to honour the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War.

He is also scheduled to interact with the members of the Indian community in Moscow.

PTI