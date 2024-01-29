New Delhi: The Election Commission of India Monday informed that the biennial elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats, including three in Odisha, shall be held February 27.

Apart from Odisha, the states going to the Rajya Sabha polls are Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), Maharashtra and Bihar (six each), Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal (five each), Gujarat and Karnataka (four each), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan (three each), Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand (one seat each).

The elections are being held to fill up the seats after the term of the 56 incumbents ends in early April.

The election notification will be issued February 8, the last date for filing nominations is February 15, scrutiny will be done February 16 and the last date for withdrawals shall be February 20.

The polling shall be held February 27, from 9am to 4pm, followed by the counting of votes, and the election process shall be completed by February 29, said the ECI.

