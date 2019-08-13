Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant finally accepted that she is a married after pictures of her honeymoon went viral on social media.

While Rakhi had earlier refuted the news and said that the photos belonged to a bridal photoshoot, she did for a magazine, she later revealed that she was indeed tied the knot with a UK-based NRI business in a private ceremony.

She revealed that her husband’s name is Ritesh and is an introvert. He doesn’t like to face the media. She also said that he is a sorted man and very mature and runs his own business in the UK.

But now Rakhi Sawant has come up with another story. Rakhi further stated that her husband works for US President Donald Trump’s company as an employee, and therefore, she cannot reveal much about him. She added that she will continue to work in the industry.