Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant is making headlines again because of her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. She posted about him giving her a BMW and also told the media that Adil has purchased a house in her name in Dubai.

But Rakhi’s boyfriend has issues with the way she dresses up and wants her to wear less glamorous dresses.

He told the media: “It is just that I feel she should wear dresses which are less glamorous and more covered.”

Rakhi also spoke about how they both are serious about their relationship and that he also introduced her to his family.

However, Adil said that there is some resistance from his family but he also appreciated Rakhi for telling him about her past.

Rakhi had recently claimed that she got a call from his former girlfriend Roshina Delvari, who told Rakhi about the number of times she met Adil and she called Rakhi to ask her to stay away from him.