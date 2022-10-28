Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has had back-to-back releases this year with Thank God being her latest, has jetted off to Maldives for a brief vacation after a busy schedule of promotions, shoots, and juggling multiple projects.

Taking to her social media, the actress dropped a super hot photo from her vacation in the Maldives. She can be seen rocking an orange swimsuit, with her hair tied up in a high bun while sitting by the beach. She captioned the picture as, “#thankgod for a holiday”

A source close to the actor also revealed that this is Rakul’s first vacation in the last 8 to 10 months as she has been continuously shooting, promoting and working on her films and brands. So, this time around she squeezed in time for a 4-day vacation for herself.

After having impressed everyone with her role as a pilot, robotics engineer, teacher, Rakul is garnering positive response for her work in Thank God.