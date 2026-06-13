New Delhi: Ram Charan-starrer Peddi has earned Rs 366 crore at the global box office.

The sports action drama is directed by Buchi Sana and released in theatres June 4. It also features Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.

Production banner Vriddhi Cinemas shared the box office collection on its official X handle Tuesday. The film opened with Rs 135.36 crore and went on to earn Rs 236.7 crore in its first weekend. “#Peddi is SOUTH INDIA’S NO.1 GROSSER OF 2026.Collects a gross of over 366 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 9 days,” read the caption.

Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager who turns to wrestling to win recognition and dignity for his community.

Actors Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani also feature in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.