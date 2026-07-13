Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Monday invited applications for the post of the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, setting July 18 as the deadline for submission of names.

In a post on X, the trust said applications would be accepted till 4 pm on the last date.

The appointment assumes significance as it comes in the wake of the alleged embezzlement of temple donations that prompted the trust to introduce the post as part of measures aimed at strengthening its administrative and financial management.

According to the notification issued by the trust, the CEO will be appointed on a three-year contractual term, extendable based on satisfactory performance.

The posting will be in Ayodhya, while salary and other service benefits will be decided through mutual discussion, according to the details shared by the Trust on X.

The trust has prescribed a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university, age between 50 and 70 years, and at least 20 years’ managerial experience in a large public organisation, institution, government department or company.

The candidate should have experience in overseeing areas such as administration, finance, accounts, human resources, public relations, information technology, security and legal affairs.

“Preference will be given to candidates who have served as Chief Administrative Officer or have experience in managing a temple or Hindu religious institution. Retired officers meeting the eligibility criteria may also apply,” it added.

The notification further stated that the applicants must be “actively practising Hindus”, while “being a devotee of Lord Ram belonging to the Vaishnava tradition will be considered desirable”.

It said that candidates should mandatorily have a working knowledge of both Hindi and English.

On Sunday, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra had said the responsibilities and powers of the first CEO would be decided by the trust itself and that there would be no government interference in the functioning of either the trust or the CEO.

“The primary responsibility of the CEO will be to uphold the faith of devotees in the trust,” Mishra had told reporters.

He had said the CEO would also oversee the temple’s financial arrangements, ensure devotees visiting Ayodhya receive necessary facilities and function as “an assistant of the trust”, while remaining accountable to it.

“The trust will decide how much authority to delegate to the CEO,” Mishra had said, adding that the CEO would be free to appoint staff required for the functioning of the office, though the overall administration would remain under the trust’s control.

The notification said the CEO will report to the trust’s general secretary and will be responsible for the organisation’s statutory, administrative and financial affairs.

The officer will also oversee institutional systems, organisational development, regulatory compliance, transparency in financial transactions, management of the trust’s assets and implementation of policies approved by the Board of Trustees.

Among the key responsibilities listed are ensuring the smooth conduct of religious rituals, festivals and ceremonies, maintaining security in coordination with local, state and central authorities, providing safety and convenience to pilgrims, making arrangements for visiting dignitaries and saints, and strengthening the trust’s reputation while promoting Sanatan traditions.

Earlier this month, the trust constituted a three-member panel comprising retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware to scrutinise applications and recommend suitable candidates for the post.

Mishra had also clarified that he would not be part of the panel and said he would decide on attending the trust’s July 22 meeting after knowing its agenda.

He had maintained that the committee members associated with the temple’s construction were ex-officio members without voting rights in the trust.