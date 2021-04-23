Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims. They observe fast from sunrise to sunset and partake in nightly feasts. The holy month has started all over the world. In such a situation, news has come from Lebanon, after knowing which you will also become emotional. The Syrian people seeking refuge in Lebanon are not even getting food and sweets to break Roja. They have to break their fast by eating onions.

The situation here has become so bad that people are not getting good food and sweets to break their fast after Ramadan. These people are Syrian refugees, who have migrated here due to the ongoing war in Syria. While in many places people break Roja in the evening with good food and delicious sweets, Syrian refugees in Lebanon have to break their Roja with onions.

“High prices are killing people,” said Raed Mattar, al-Abed’s 24-year-old husband. “We may fast all day and then break our fast with only an onion,” he rued.

For your information, let us tell you that Lebanon is trapped in a deep economic crisis. More than 1 million refugees from Syria are living in this country. Adding to the woes, COVID has derailed its economy completely.

ABC news reported that refugees are not alone in their pain. The economic turmoil, which is the culmination of years of corruption and mismanagement, has squeezed the Lebanese, plunging 55 per cent of the country’s 5 million people into poverty and shuttering businesses.