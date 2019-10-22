Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale asked Tuesday the Odisha government to take concrete steps to curb atrocities on Dalits saying. He said statistics have proved that it is on the rise in Odisha in the last five years.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ramdas Athawale also urged the Naveen Patnaik government to encourage inter-caste marriage and provide 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections in general category as it will go a long way in checking atrocities and ending the caste system.

Athawale, who reviewed implementation of various schemes relating to his ministry at a meeting with senior state officials, said while 1,653 cases were registered in 2014 under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the number of such cases stood at 1002 so far this year.

As per statistics, 1818 cases were registered under the act in the state in 2015, 1796 cases in 2016, 1893 in 2017 and 1775 in 2018, said the minister.

Agreeing that the Odisha government has taken measures against atrocities against Dalits, the minister said concrete steps should be implemented to reduce the number.

“He (the Chief Minister) should try to ensure that atrocities on Dalits and weaker sections are minimized substantially,” the Union Minister said.

Athawale also said the state should offer government jobs and other incentives to people going for inter-caste marriage which will pave the way for establishing a casteless society and wiping out atrocities.

PNN & Agencies