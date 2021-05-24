New Delhi: He has been forced to withdraw his statement questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines. So yoga guru Ramdev decided to hit back on Monday. He asked the Indian Medical Association (IMA) if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes type-1 and type-2. It seems now that Ramdev is determined to take the battle to the opposition.

Ramdev posted an ‘open letter’ posted on his Twitter handle. He posed 25 questions to IMA, which had objected to his video clip running down allopathy treatment for Covid-19.

“Does the pharma industry have permanent treatment for thyroid, arthritis, colitis and asthma?” Ramdev asked. Ramdev went on to ask if allopathy had medicines for fatty liver and liver cirrhosis. “Like you found a cure for TB and chicken pox, look for treatments for liver ailments. After All, allopathy is now 200 years old,” Ramdev said.

He further asked what non-surgical cure does the pharma industry has for heart blockage. “What treatment is there for cholesterol? “Does the pharma industry have treatment for migraine, or treatment for constipation and bloating amnesia without any side effects? he asked.

The yoga guru went on to list modern day ailments such as Parkinson’s disease. He asked if allopathy had any painless cure to treat infertility as well as to reverse ageing and increase hemoglobin. “Doctors should not fall ill at all if allopathy is all powerful and ‘sarvagun sampanna’ (having all good qualities),” remarked Ramdev.

Ramdev was forced to withdraw Sunday a statement made in a viral video clip. In it he is he is heard saying that ‘lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for Covid-19.” He is also heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat Covid-19.

The remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors’ association. After that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked Ramdev to withdraw the ‘extremely unfortunate’ statement.