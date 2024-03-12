Mumbai: Musheer Khan broke legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s 29-year-old record to become the youngest Mumbai batter to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha, here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Aged 19 years, 14 days Musheer scored 255 balls hundred in the second innings of the Mumbai in the final. Sachin held the record for the youngest Mumbai batter to hit a Ranji final hundred when he scored twin centuries against Punjab in the 1994/95 season, a month short of his 22nd birthday, which helped Mumbai win the title.

Incidentally, Sachin was also present in the stands at the time when Musheer achieved the milestone, watching the youngster break his record.

Mumbai went into the second day of play, having gained a 119-run lead in the first innings. As openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lelwani fell short, Musheer and captain Ajinkya Rahane braved a top-order wobble. Both players achieved their half-centuries, bringing the score to 141 for two overnight.

After Rahane was dismissed for 73 on day 3, Musheer, continued to amass runs alongside Shreyas Iyer. In the 90th over of the match, Musheer achieved his second First-Class ton in three games. However, his scintillating innings ended for the score of 136 when he was trapped lbw by Harsh Dubey at the stroke of Tea.

Earlier, Sarfaraz Khan’s younger brother Musheer turned his maiden First-Class century into a double ton during the quarterfinal match against Baroda. He became the second-youngest batter from Mumbai to accomplish the record after Wasim Jaffer.

Mumbai have won the Ranji Trophy title a record 41 times across 47 finals and are poised to claim another championship in their 48th final. Meanwhile, Vidarbha are playing in their third Ranji final, having previously won in successive seasons between 2017-19.

At the time of writing this report, Mumbai are 357/6 at Tea on Day 3 in the second inning, with a massive 476-run lead.

