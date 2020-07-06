Mumbai: The forever stylish Simmba star Ranveer Singh celebrated his 35th birthday today. The Bajirao Mastani actor enjoys a huge fan following, thanks to his excellent acting, ardent style and unique fashion.

Ranveer also has a dedicated fan club named Ranveer Ka Fan Club. To mark his birthday, his fan club has donated computers to a school that teaches poor children deprived of education.

The club has been in operation since 2015.

It is not just this year. It is an every year affair for the fan club. Members of the fan club celebrate Ranveer’s birthday by doing some humanitarian works. They provide food to the poor and help the poor and needy.

Recently, they started a program called ‘Ranveer Gram Program’ under which computers will be distributed in Sikandari village near Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Atharva Khendekar, a fan of Ranveer says, “As you know, Ranveer Ka Fan Club is always on spot to help the unprivileged people and children. And this time we are trying to help the rural children who are not privileged to afford high class education. For some of them basic education is also a dream. We as a proud member of Ranveer Ka Fan Club are planning to provide two basic computer system and some indoor games to those angles.”

These computers will be given to a school in Sikandari village which teaches up to the fifth standard. Last year the fan club had installed five solar street lights and house lights in every house in a small village called Akoli. People there were unable to afford electricity, so they had been using kerosene for years.