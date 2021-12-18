Mumbai: The makers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer World Cup cricket drama “83” have boarded the NFT train. They are all set to drop the film’s official digital collectibles (NFTs) on December 23.

Minted on the Polygon blockchain ($MATIC), the “83” collectibles will include autographed physical cricket memorabilia, video scenes, animated digital avatars, and unseen posters and images.

Talking about exploring the NFT route, the film’s director, Kabir Khan said: “We are delighted to venture into this exciting arena of digital possibilities to provide Bollywood and cricket fans the opportunity to benefit from the movie’s box-office success in a manner never done before.”

He added: “’83’ is a moment in Indian history that everyone relates to, which makes this a unique opportunity for collectors, and we are excited to see the response.”

The film’s producers have partnered with NFT Labs, Inc. and Social Swag, an influencer-led fan engagement platform, for the exclusive release of the movie’s NFTs.

NFT Labs CEO Atharva Sabnis said: “1983 has etched itself in history as the moment that changed Indian cricket forever. The story of that World Cup victory has been told and retold through generations – making this moment timeless. With NFTs, for the first time, people can own a piece of that moment and own a piece of history!”

Sabnis added that this was “a possibility that no one could have imagined before Web 3.0”.

IANS