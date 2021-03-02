Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): A rape accused man shot dead Monday evening the father of the victim in a village of this district. The rape accused was briefly put behind bars in 2018, but has been out on bail ever since. An argument at around 4.30pm between the family of the victim and the accused’s family outside a temple ended up in the shooting. The survivor’s father was critically injured and died en route to the hospital, police said.

Hathras police officials said that the accused Gaurav Sharma was jailed for a month in 2018. It happened after the woman’s father filed a molestation case against him He was granted bail by a local court after a month and had been out of the prison since then.

“The man who died had filed a case against Gaurav Sharma in July 2018 for molestation. The accused went to jail and got bail after a month. Since then, both families were hostile to each other. The wife and aunt of the main accused had gone to a village temple to pray where both daughters of this man were present. The women had an argument. The accused – Gaurav Sharma – and the woman’s father intervened and the argument between the men intensified. After this, Gaurav flew into a rage and called some boys form his family to the scene. He then shot the man,” Hathras district police chief Vineet Jaiswal said in a video statement released on Twitter. One person, a family member of Gaurav Sharma, has so far been arrested in the case.

Videos shot by local journalists Monday showed the survivor crying outside a police station and demanding justice. “Please give me justice… please give me justice. First, he molested me and now he has shot my father. He had come to our village. There were six-seven people. My father had no enmity against anyone. His name is Gaurav Sharma,” she is heard saying.