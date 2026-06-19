Nayagarh: The IIC of Sarankul police station in Nay agarh district was transferred, and a rape case registered against him, the Nayagarh Su perintendent of Police said at a presser held here Thursday. Sujit Kumar Das, the IIC of Sarankul police station, was transferred to district police headquarters following a woman’s allegation that he raped her. A deputy superintendent of police from the Women and Child Crime Prevention Unit, known as the IUCAW branch, has been assigned to lead a separate investigation into the case, SP Suvendhu Kumar Patra said.
According to Patra, the incident stems from a land dispute in Godipada police outpost area in May. The dispute led to a confrontation and counter-cases were registered by both parties. The Odagaon tehsildar, a local revenue official, had attempted to maintain law and order during the incident. A woman, who was among those involved in the dispute, was subsequently arrested and sent to jail. After being released on bail, she filed a serious complaint against the IIC.
Authorities registered the case at Sarankul police station, taking the woman’s complaint seriously. Patra said further action would follow once the investigation report is received.
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