New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar for allegedly raping a minor in Unnao in 2017. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also framed charges against Kuldeep Sengar’s accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly kidnapping the minor girl, who is presently admitted in AIIMS, Delhi.

The court has framed charges under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The CBI had Thursday told the court that Kuldeep Sengar and his brother assaulted the father of the girl and framed him in an Arms Act case, in collusion with three state police officials and five others.

The agency had submitted that the MLA and his ‘accomplices’ lodged an FIR, accusing the rape survivor’s father of possessing a country-made pistol and four live cartridges.

Currently the victim is fighting for her life at a the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after the car which she was travelling in with three other persons was rammed by a truck in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh, July 28. Two aunts of the victim were killed while the lawyer fighting her case, who was also in the vehicle, was critically injured. He is also at the same hospital.

