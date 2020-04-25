Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon has come up with a social media campaign #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum to stop the spread of rumours amid the COVID-19 crisis, and also urge people not to attack the frontline workers.

Several healthcare workers in India have been attacked as they battle to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. So, Raveena has made a special video in which she is seen appealing people to understand the severe health crisis and also appreciate the crucial role of doctors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I feel it’s extremely important for all of us to do our bit by encouraging the real heroes, our doctors and nurses who are stepping out everyday and fighting this deadly coronavirus. They haven’t met their families to keep us and our families safe and that’s why through my campaign — #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum — I request everyone to give these medical forces their due respect and at the same time not spread false rumours. I’m hopeful we will all see the light sooner together,” she said.