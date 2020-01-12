Cuttack: With the aim to provide educational advice directly from renowned scientists the Ravenshaw University signed Saturday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

The MoU was signed in the presence of ZSI director Dr Kailash Chandra and Ravenshaw University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ishan Kumar Patra. This new development will help the students of Botany, Zoology, Biotechnology and Biochemistry.

Researchers who are pursuing their M Phil and PHD in their respective subjects at the University will be sent to the ZSI head office at Kolkata. The scientists of ZSI will also visit Ravenshaw as guest faculties.

This is the first ever MOU signed by ZSI in Odisha, informed Chandra. “This is the best route to offer better education to the students,” pointed out Patra.

Senior teachers like Professor Padan Kumar Jena, Professor Sangeeta Rath, Chandi Prasad Nanda, Kishore Dash and Dr Gyana Ranjan Swain were also present during the signing of the MoU.

PNN