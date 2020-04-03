Cuttack: There are many educational institutions that are conducting online classes amid the 21-day lockdown. Prior to the imposition of the lockdown, most of these institutions had asked students to stay home and continue with their studies online. The latest to follow suit is Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.

Following the instruction of the vice-chancellor of Ravenshaw University, Cuttack, Prof. Ishan Kumar Patra, students are attending classes at 10:00am being taken by the professors. The professors have been asked to provide information to the university on what is being done for each day.

Hundreds of students are attending the lectures with the collaboration of video conferencing app ‘Zoom’. Students can find textbooks on the Ravenshaw University website.

The Heads of the Departments (HODs) have asked to keep an eye on the professors on completion of courses and classes taken.

PNN