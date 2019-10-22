Team India crushed South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test that concluded in Ranchi Tuesday. By virtue of this win, India made a clean sweep winning all the three Test matches.

During the third day of the five-dayer, a picture of Team India head coach Ravi Shastri went viral on social media, after which fans started trolling him.

On the third day of the Ranchi Test match, coach Ravi Shastri was found taking a nap in the dressing room. It has also turned into all kinds of memes and become the subject of jokes on Twitter.

However, South Africa failed to put up a semblance of resistance against the hosts. India inflicted back-to-back innings defeats to the visitors.

Take a look at some of the funniest memes that Ravi Shastri’s picture has inspired:

Me waiting for good things to happen in my life, meanwhile my kismat:#INDvsSA #RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/aR8fJ2wW8l — अनोखा mediocre (@GV_unique) October 21, 2019

Ravi shastri is me in every History lecture pic.twitter.com/g5z5GVVxXV — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) October 21, 2019

Ravi Shastri has the best job in the entire world. Drinks at will, takes naps during office time, gets paid in crores. pic.twitter.com/h1NolGSqyQ — चाचा lame मौंक (@oldschoolmonk) October 21, 2019

10 Crore per year for sleeping’ – Twitter trolls Ravi Shastri for taking a nap in the dressing room#RaviShastri #INDvSA #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/1GX0xiRUYv — First India (@thefirstindia) October 21, 2019