New Delhi: India’s head coach Ravi Shastri has said his team deserved the status of the world’s No.1 Test side. India overcame every obstacles including a change in points system, on their journey to the summit. Ravi Shastri said that it is a feat that all cricketers should be proud of. India remained the No.1 Test side after the annual update of the ICC team rankings was released Thursday.

Shastri was chuffed about it. “This team have shown steely resolve & unwavering focus to be crowned No. 1. It is something the boys have earned fair & square. Rules changed midway but #TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch,” Shastri tweeted.

The former India captain has been serving as the head coach of the Indian team since 2017. He got an extension after the 2019 ICC World Cup. In the World Cup, India lost in the semifinals to New Zealand which Shastri had earlier termed as ’15 minutes of poor batting’.

India head the table after gaining one rating point for an aggregate of 121, having accumulated 2,914 points from 24 matches.

Virat Kohli’s men are closely followed by their World Test Championship final opponents, New Zealand, with a rating of 120. The Kiwis have garnered 2,166 points from 18 Tests and gained two rating points.

India’s 2-1 win over Australia and 3-1 win over England over the past year have kept them in the lead. New Zealand also achieved identical 2-0 series win over West Indies and Pakistan to achieve second place.

According to an ICC statement, the latest annual update eliminates results of 2017-18.

Southampton will play host to the WTC final between India and New Zealand from June 18 to 22.

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has said that batting technique will hold the key in the WTC final. “Success for India will depend on how close the batsmen can play close to their body,” Manjrekar said. “India have shown in Australia that the batters can tackle pace and bounce. However, swing is a different proposition and in England the ball will definitely swing,” Manjrekar added.