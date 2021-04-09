Rayagada: Ashok Talkies cinema hall in Rayagada town was sealed Friday for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The district is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last couple days. It reported 15 fresh cases Friday. As a part of its fight against coronavirus, a team comprising district administration officials Friday carried out raids at different locations.

On being informed about COVID-19 guidelines being flouted blatantly at Ashok Talkies, the team led by district Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra and SP Vivekanand Sharma visited the cinema hall. They found COVID-19 guidelines were flouted blatantly.

As many as 500 people were found inside the hall with most being without masks and not maintaining the social distancing. Thereafter, the hall was sealed in presence of the district Collector and SP.

Notably, with the fresh 15 cases, the district’s COVID-19 tally has increased to 8,589. Of them, while the number of active cases stands at 83, the total recoveries are at 8,461.

