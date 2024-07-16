Rayagada: Despite tall claims being made about the implementation of a host of measures for malaria prevention, occurrences of the vector-borne disease continue to remain high and show an upward trend in several regions of the state. Rayagada district has earned the infamy of recording the maximum number of malaria cases among the districts in the state since 2023. Earlier in 2016 and 2017 too, the southern district ranked top in the number of malaria cases. The district ranked fifth in malaria incidences in the state in 2018, second in 2019, third in 2020, fourth in 2021, and once again, second in 2022. However, the mosquito-borne disease has once again raised its ugly head in the district as this year it has seen a continuation of last year’s trend.

As per the data obtained from the Health department, 3,712 out of 2,71,216 people whose blood samples were tested from January 2024 till the end of June this year have been detected malaria positive. In the corresponding period last year (January-June, 2023), 3,196 people had been infected with malaria. Therefore, it is evident that incidences of malaria in the district are increasing years on. A cursory glance at the current scenario reveals that Rayagada ranks top in the state in malaria spread this year as well. As per the data collated from 11 community health centres (CHCs) in the district, 56,991 people were tested for malaria in June, out of which 1,204 came positive. A maximum of 546 were diagnosed with malaria in Chandrapur CHC, 449 in Gudari CHC and 434 in Kashipur CHC. At least 44 malaria patients have been identified at Gunapur Urban Health Centre. There is also a surge in fatalities due to malaria in Rayagada.

By July this year, the disease has claimed the life of one girl student. 70 per cent of malaria deaths are among children below eight years of age. According to the Health Department, 449 children have been diagnosed with malaria till June in the district. On the other hand, the government had last distributed medicated mosquito nets in 2020 as a preventive measure. The effect of the drug in the mosquito nets remains for three years. The term has expired and another year has passed. In the absence of supply, medicated mosquito nets were not distributed in 2023 when the process was due, sources said. This has caused the number of malaria cases to go up in the district. However, poor sanitation in rural areas remains another big reason for the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, CDMO Dr Lalmohan Routray said, MDD (Malaria, Diarrhoea and Dengue) campaign, which began July 1 will continue till August 31. “The government has been requested to supply mosquito nets. If people stay aware and keep their households and surroundings clean, the number of malaria cases and mosquito population will go down,” Routray added.