New Delhi: Former West Indies captain and one of world’s premier all-rounders, Jason Holder could well turn out to be one of the most expensive buys at this edition of Indian Premier League’s mega-auction. Sources said Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are expected to bid heavily for Jason Holder.

If sources privy to RCB’s auction strategy are to be believed, the franchise that has Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj in their ranks as retained players, are likely to bid up till Rs 12 crore because of his multiple skill-sets, which is a rarity in this format.

“Ben Stokes isn’t available. Hardik Pandya and Marcus Stoinis are taken. Mitchell Marsh you never know whether he can survive a full IPL with his injury prone career. Holder has been phenomenal if one looks at his record. RCB will like to go the distance as some others will also pitch in,” a source said Monday.

It is understood that RCB, who have Rs 57 crore in their auction purse are interested about three players including Holder, former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu and young ex-Rajasthan Royals turk Riyan Parag.

“For Holder, they have reserved Rs 12 crore and another Rs 8 crore for Rayudu and Rs 7 crore for Parag. If they spend Rs 27 crore approximately on these players, they would have another Rs 28 crore left,” the source said.

“The core with Kohli, Maxwell, Siraj, Holder, Rayudu and Parag will be set. Let’s hope they can get two out of preferred three,” the source added.

While the auction dynamic can’t be predicted, Holder’s emergence as a potent IPL auction star has happened. However, at times players who have been bought with a huge price have failed to deliver the goods.

“Chris Morris was a good cricketer but was he worth Rs 16 crore plus when he got that? Perhaps no but paucity of all-rounders made some franchises desperate. Same for Yuvraj Singh’s Rs 15 crore by Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) back in 2015. Yuvraj was already well past his sell by date. It was brand plus market,” another senior official from a franchise said.

In case of Rayudu, his contribution to CSK’s success has been immense. MS Dhoni’s reliance on tried and tested performers could mean that the defending champions will do their bit to get Rayudu back. Rayudu has enlisted as a keeper-batter for this auction. Therefore the multi-dimensional skill-sets along with his experience make him a worthy candidate for big bucks.

Parag had a poor 2021 IPL after a good edition in 2020. He is a big hitter who also gives a bowling option with his tight off-breaks. It makes him a viable proposition.

The RCB is also looking at a potential captaincy candidate after Virat Kohli stepped down post last season. Whether they buy someone like Shreyas Iyer or request Kohli to do it for one more season is the question.