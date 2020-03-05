Mumbai: Today is the birthday of Hindi film producer and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor. Born 5 March 1987 in Mumbai, Rhea has produced many films. She runs a brand of her own along with sister Sonam Kapoor named Rheson. Rhea started her career as a producer with the film Aisha. On her 33th Birthday, let us tell you some unknown facts about her.

She has completed her college studies at New York University and graduated in Dramatic Literature and Theatre Course. She then moved to film production. In 2010, Riya made film Aisha with sister Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. It was a romantic comedy drama, directed by Rajshree Ojha, starring Abhay Deol in the lead roles and Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey and Amrita Puri in supporting roles. However, this film could not do much at the box office.

In year 2014, Rhea ideated Khoobsurat. In this film too, she took her sister Sonam and the male lead was Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The film didn’t enjoy much success but Rhea cemented her place in the industry.

In 2018, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar’s film Veere Di Wedding, was highly praised. Filled with bold content, the film performed well.

Rhea has been dating Karan Boolani since long time. They often share their photos on social media. According to media reports, Rhea always makes films on women. She had revealed in an interview that she is now going to step into production of the web series.

Rhea is famous for her bold style and finds place in the heart of fans.