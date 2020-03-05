Mumbai: Today is the birthday of Hindi film producer and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor. Born 5 March 1987 in Mumbai, Rhea has produced many films. She runs a brand of her own along with sister Sonam Kapoor named Rheson. Rhea started her career as a producer with the film Aisha. On her 33th Birthday, let us tell you some unknown facts about her.
View this post on Instagram
5 months in the making, my first ever jewellery collaboration. Full of wearable, fun, glamorous and bold pieces for all our moods. Boss, Romantic, Realist, Lover, Gangsta. #icanaffordtobeagangsta #rheakapoorforpipabella #rheakapoorxpipabella The collection is LIVE NOW! Link in my bio. Shot by – @thehouseofpixels Styled by – @spacemuffin27 and @manishamelwani Make up – @tanvichemburkar Hair – @tinamukharjee Outfit – Bralet – @taruntahiliani Suit – @ralphlauren reconstructed by @doh_tak_keh Location – @thirstycity127
She has completed her college studies at New York University and graduated in Dramatic Literature and Theatre Course. She then moved to film production. In 2010, Riya made film Aisha with sister Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. It was a romantic comedy drama, directed by Rajshree Ojha, starring Abhay Deol in the lead roles and Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey and Amrita Puri in supporting roles. However, this film could not do much at the box office.
In year 2014, Rhea ideated Khoobsurat. In this film too, she took her sister Sonam and the male lead was Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The film didn’t enjoy much success but Rhea cemented her place in the industry.
View this post on Instagram
I die over the sleeve detail on this blouse! Fun fact- this neckline is like magic, it elongates the neck and enhances the waist. 😍 #tricksfromyourfriendlystylist Vintage checks have always been associated with power & masculinity, this year we decided to change the gear & blend them with pastel folds of checks & pressed flowers that remind us of our grandmother’s handkerchiefs & a fragility that is lost in the translation of the societal norms & definitions. Featured here: Blue Blossoming Checks Sari with Embroidered Blouse 💎 Necklace- @kaj.finejewellery Earrings- @amrapalijewels @houseofmasaba 📷- @josephradhik Art- @riidawg Styled By- @spacemuffin27 @vani2790 @manishamelwani 💄- @savleenmanchanda Hair- @alpakhimani Now available for Pre- Order across all Masaba stores & online (Link in Bio) #HouseofMasaba #Masaba #LoudAndLadyLike #MasabaxRhea #rheakapoor
In 2018, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar’s film Veere Di Wedding, was highly praised. Filled with bold content, the film performed well.
Rhea has been dating Karan Boolani since long time. They often share their photos on social media. According to media reports, Rhea always makes films on women. She had revealed in an interview that she is now going to step into production of the web series.
View this post on Instagram
When the mood strikes I ditch the daisies and roses and pick up a coat. I’m still the same girl 🖤 Power suits, but with a hint of sexy because femininity is not a weakness to be shied away from, instead it’s a weapon in disguise. Merging fragility & power like a coat of armour it is!! Featured Here: Black Blazer with Embroidered Bustier & Draped Skirt. 💎 Choker – @risnjewels Rings- @amrapalijewels & @kaj.finejewellery 📷- @josephradhik Art- @riidawg Styled By- @spacemuffin27 @vani2790 @manishamelwani 💄- @savleenmanchanda Hair- @alpakhimani Now available for Pre- Order across all Masaba stores & online (www.houseofmasaba.com). #HouseofMasaba #Masaba #LoudAndLadyLike #MasabaxRhea #rheakapoor
Rhea is famous for her bold style and finds place in the heart of fans.