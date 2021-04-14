A doctor’s writing is not just bad but can get completely unreadable many a times. It’s not that all doctors have bad handwriting since forever. In most cases, their handwriting worsens over time.

And obviously, it’s not like people with bad writing are attracted to study medicine. But, most of the time, people get confused by reading the prescriptions written by doctors. No matter how much you put your mind into it, you will be able to read only a few words written on it.

But do you know that doctors do not deliberately write in such bad handwriting. There is a special reason behind this. There are various reasons behind such bad handwriting.

According to a survey, about 7 thousand people worldwide die due to the fact that they do not understand what the doctors have given them by writing. It has also been revealed that many times even the medical shop people do not understand the handwriting of the doctor and give the wrong medicines. Also, when and how often the medicine is to be taken, only a few people can understand the abbreviations and dosage indications.

Lastly, a Quora user put up this question to find out the answer as to why the handwritings of doctors are so bad. Quora is an online question-answering website. On this site, anyone can ask any type of question and anyone can answer those questions. Many people on this site questioned why doctors’ handwriting is so bad?

Answering the question, a female doctor named Aarushi Sharma has given the answer. She wrote that doctors have to work very hard for their profession and have to write a lot in a short time.

For this reason, they always write very fast to save time. This is the reason why the handwriting of most doctors becomes so bad that it becomes difficult for people to understand it.

Moreover, they have to attend a lot of patients every day. So, long days with tons of writing leads to a very tired hand. The handwriting gets worse by the end of the day. Furthermore, doctors have to mostly rush from one patient to another. With so little time, doctors are only concerned with noting down all the information, rather than perfecting their writing.