Chinese smartphone maker Realme introduced the Realme C2 in India in April last year and now, the company is teasing the arrival of its successor.

Realme has sent out invites for a press event February 6 where it is expected to unveil the Realme C3. Earlier in the day, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth teased about a new ‘C’ series smartphone in India. Sheth suggests that the company currently has over 10.2 million Realme C-series phone users globally.

With 10.2 million users globally & more than 7.5 Lakh users rating 5/5 on Flipkart, the #realmeCSeries has been highly successful in disrupting the entry level segment. Will be bringing more to this series tomorrow.

RT & reply to guess. pic.twitter.com/ZmFuGf9suJ — Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) January 29, 2020

According to the invite shared by Realme, the launch event will kick off at 12:30pm February 6. Even though specifications of Realme C3 are a mystery at this point, but the model number RMX1941 spotted on Singapore’s IMDA site last month is widely believed to be the Realme C3 phone.

Realme’s Madhav has promised to reveal more about the device Thursday – which can be understood as a hint at the C3 launch. Madhav also hinted that the new phone will also be positioned in the entry-level segment quite like the Realme C1 and Realme C2 phones.

Realme C3 series has already been spotted on US FCC, and Thailand’s NBTC certification sites. The phone has been reported to carry a rear fingerprint scanner at the back along with a rectangular camera module that houses multiple cameras. Realme C3 is expected to run on Android 10-based software, support 4G, and also support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz. It is expected to carry 2GB RAM and 32 GB storage quite like the C2 to keep costs down.