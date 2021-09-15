New Delhi: DIZO, a brand under smartphone company realme, Wednesday unveiled two new smartwatches — DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro — for Rs 2,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively.

TheA1.69-inch DIZO Watch 2 features 600nits of high-brightness, 2.5D glass and premium and yet sturdy metal frame to offer users a never-before experience.

For their well-being, it can track and monitor heart rate, sleep, SpO2, menstruation cycle for women and also help in breathing exercises along with 15 sports modes.

“India is one of the fastest-growing smartwatch markets and DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro come as a treat for the consumers,” Abhilash Panda, CEO, DIZO India, said in a statement.

“We are positive that these smartwatches would cater to our health and lifestyle conscious consumers who are looking for a variety of features at competitive prices,” Panda added.

The DIZO Watch Pro, on the other hand, comes equipped with built-in dual GPS and GLONASS positioning for precision location tracking along with 90 sports modes, multiple health monitoring to function as a perfect health companion for one’s fitness regime.

The DIZO Watch Pro comes with a 1.75-inch (4.4cm) HD touchscreen display with 600nits high brightness.

It is also preloaded with health tracking features, which include 24×7 heart rate, sleep and SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring and other activities such as steps, calories, distance, sedentary and water intake reminders, etc.

Both DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro will be available on Flipkart from September 22, at Rs 1,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively as launch prices for a limited period.