By Bhaskar Nath Biswal

The passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, through Parliament marks a decisive attempt to confront a crisis that strikes at the core of India’s social fabric. The recent nationwide outrage following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak accompanied by intense student protests and high-profile political accountability forced the government to acknowledge that existing legal safeguards were insufficient. By sharpening penal consequences and establishing fast-track judicial mechanisms, the new amendment signals a zero-tolerance stance against examination fraud. Yet, as the state equips itself with formidable legal tools, a crucial question emerges: can enhanced punishments alone eradicate entrenched paper-leak syndicates or will execution bottlenecks continue to hinder justice?

To appreciate the imperative behind the 2026 amendments, it is essential to examine the legislative framework established two years prior. In response to recurring scandals surrounding national recruitment and entrance tests, Parliament enacted the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. This foundational legislation created a unified federal structure to criminalize organized cheating, impersonation, question paper leaks and system tampering. A defining aspect of the 2024 statute was its deliberate decision to protect innocent candidates from criminalization, focusing penalties instead on corrupt administrators, cheating syndicates and compromised service providers. The law classified offences as cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable, prescribing jail terms of three to five years and fines up to ten lakh rupees for individual offenders, along with penalties reaching one crore rupees and four-year bans for complicit service providers.

Despite laying a necessary legal baseline, the practical application of the 2024 Act revealed significant operational vulnerabilities. Organized paper-leak networks quickly adapted, capitalizing on procedural delays, prolonged police investigations and lengthy court trials. Over fifty-two First Information Reports were registered under the 2024 law, yet recurring leaks demonstrated that lucrative cheating syndicates viewed monetary fines as mere operational costs.

The Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026, directly targets these structural flaws by substantially raising the penal costs of examination crime. Under the amended law, individual offenders convicted of leaking papers or enabling unfair means face enhanced imprisonment ranging from five to ten years, alongside fines reaching up to fifty lakh rupees. The law falls even heavier on organized crime syndicates, where convicted perpetrators face mandatory jail sentences between seven and ten years, alongside maximum fines of up to Rs 10 crore and provisions for property seizure.

Equally vital is the bill’s focus on eliminating procedural delays through strict, time-bound processes. The 2026 amendment empowers the Central Government to establish dedicated Special Task Forces for examination fraud, requiring investigations to conclude within two months. To prevent trials from languishing in overburdened courts, state governments and Union Territory administrations are mandated to designate Session Courts as Special Fast Track Courts. These courts must conduct hearings on a daily basis and complete trials within three months of chargesheet filing.

While the statutory intent of the 2026 amendment is commendable, converting legislative rigor into practical deterrence requires overcoming steep operational hurdles. Statutory deterrence must be integrated with institutional transparency and technological resilience. Ultimately, the 2026 amendment represents an essential step forward but restoring complete public trust will depend on whether India can build an examination system that is as leak-proof in practice as it is tough in law.

The writer is former college Principal and Founder of Supporting Shoulders.