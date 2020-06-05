Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 123 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 123 persons, 35 are from Ganjam, 22 from Cuttack, 14 from Nuapada, 14 from Bolangir, 10 from Khurda, seven from Kandhamal, five from Koraput, four from Kendrapara, three each from Balasore, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh and one each from Angul, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,604.

According to state government data as of Friday, 2,608 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 994 cases are active, 1,604 have recovered and eight persons have died. Another two persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 130 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day. Of the new patients, while 124 cases were reported from the various quarantine centres where people returning from different states are staying, six persons with no recent travel history also tested positive.

The state health department has so far tested 1,69,010 samples.