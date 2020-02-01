Darlabeda: Tension erupted in Darlabeda area in Malkangiri district after a group of Maoist supporters and their opponents confronted each other.

The two groups having different ideologies held separate public meetings armed with traditional weapons and raised slogans to demonstrate their strength. Following this, security arrangements in the area were beefed up.

A few days ago, a Maoist cadre was stoned to death allegedly by locals of Janturai village under Papermetla police limits in Naxal-infested Malkangiri district during a face-off.

According to sources, two armed ultras entered the village on a motorcycle and warned the villagers against celebrating Republic Day. They also opposed road construction work in the area and fired in the air to terrorise villagers.

Angry villagers started pelting stones at them. The Red rebels were taken aback by a revolt of villagers. One Maoist died on spot while another carrying a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on his head was captured.