Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will develop the iconic Priyadarshini Market Complex at CRPF Square, transforming the decades-old commercial hub into a modern marketplace equipped with world-class amenities, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said Friday.

The decision was taken after Mahapatra, who is also the BDA Chairman, conducted a site inspection and held discussions with shop allottees and other stakeholders. Eka mra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana and senior BDA officials were also present during the interaction.

Addressing media, Mahapatra said a preliminary assessment had revealed significant structural and functional limitations in the existing building. He noted that repeated repairs and maintenance would not provide a viable long-term solution.

“Considering the condition of the building and the future commercial requirements of the City, the BDA has decided to redevelop the market complex with modern infrastructure and enhanced public amenities,” the minister said.

Rana said the redevelopment plan has been finalised following multiple rounds of consultations with shop allottees and trader representatives. He assured that affected businesses would receive the necessary support during the construction phase, including temporary relocation arrangements and compensation as per applicable norms.

Built by the BDA in 1987, the market complex spans 1.44 acres and houses 152 shops — 72 on the ground floor and 80 on the first floor. It also accommodates 100 vending platforms (pindis), two restaurants and five office spaces.

The units were originally allotted to local traders on a monthly licence and rental basis.