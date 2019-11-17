Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has started rolling out its MIUI 11 update along with October 2019 Android security patch for some of its popular phones, reports have said.

According to several user reports, Xiaomi is offering this update for some of its Redmi phones as well including the recently launched Redmi Note 8 Pro. The version number for this latest update is MIUI 11.0.1.0.PGGINXM, and it is about 616MB in size.

Redmi had earlier announced that Redmi Note 8 Pro will receive this update sometime in December. That said, the company seems to have gone for an early rollout.

The latest update brings along fresh MIUI 11 features such as a new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects, redesigned Settings menu, Mi Share app, a new Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a floating calculator.

A large number of user screenshots are doing rounds in Mi Forums with Redmi Note 8 Pro receiving this new MIUI 11 update. According to the original roadmap, Xiaomi was slated to release the MIUI 11 update for the Redmi Note 8 Pro series in phase –IV which falls sometime between December 18 and December 26.

Here is how you can check if your Redmi Note 8 Pro is eligible.

Go to Settings -> About phone -> System update. If your phone is eligible, the update should appear there. If it doesn’t you may need to wait until Xiaomi announces a public release

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India in October 2019 and runs on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The phone starts at Rs. 14,999 and features quad rear camera setup. It is powered by a Helio G90T SoC.