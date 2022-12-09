The 59th edition of the VLCC & Trends co-present Femina Miss India 2023 hosted by Manipur Tourism co-powered by ORRA Fine Jewellery & Rajnigandha Pearls, is now accepting entries for participation.

Through strategic collaborations that help women to realise their full potential as role models and ambassadors, the Miss India Organization hopes to build an ecosystem of international influence and social effect, bringing honour to India on a global scale. The institution of Femina Miss India believes passionately in the power of beauty to change attitudes, project confidence & empower young women by instilling a sense of individuality, and uniqueness, encouraging self-expression, and creating significant & aspirational value among the youth.

To stage 30 state winners from all around the country, on the grand finale night, the pageant has kickstarted a national search to choose delegates from 29 states (including Delhi) and a collective representative for the Union Territories (including J&K). The selection structure for participation will require an online registration process followed by zonal auditions in five cities, namely, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Kolkata, to be held in January & February 2023.

The 30 state winners will participate in the pageant boot camp, which will offer a host of activities, including workshops, photo shoots, sub-title competitions, awards night gala event, and personal interviews, culminating into the grand finale extravaganza. Winning the title of Femina Miss India will not only catapult you to fame but also give you a chance to live in the Maximum city – Mumbai – known to be the hub of entertainment and glamour.

In addition, former Miss India and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia will mentor the state winners as they prepare for the grand finale. Talking of her association, Neha Dhupia said, ” Every year, the journey of Femina Miss India takes me back to learnings and experiences I’ve gained and will cherish for the rest of my life. Seeing these young state winners so motivated and ready to take on the world is always endearing. Their determination to succeed never ceases to inspire everyone, including me.”

Here is some exciting news for all the Miss India pageant aspirants. The Ace Your Pageant course from The Grooming School – The House of Miss India is now available for all applicants at an attractive price as part of their registration process for the Femina Miss India 2023 pageant. Upskill your preparation for the audition and stand a chance to win the pageant by enrolling in the course.

Applicants can visit their nearest VLCC centre for a free fitness certificate and complimentary services.

For more details on Femina Miss India 2023 Log on to www.missindia.com

IANSlife