New Delhi: The Centre started Friday registration for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), a scheme for farmers announced in this year’s Union Budget.

Under the PM-KMY, which was announced during the Budget 2019-20, a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 will be provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60.

“Today, the PM-KMY registration process has commenced across the country. Till noon, 418 farmers have registered and I request more farmers to join the scheme,” Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said announcing the launch of the scheme.

The scheme will be implemented across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said.

“Despite working hard, farmers do not earn enough. Therefore ensuring social security is important. We have taken several measures to ensure better income for them and the PM-KMY is yet another effort towards this direction,” Narendra Singh Tomar pointed out.

The minister further stated the government is aiming to double farmers’ incomes in the next five years. The Centre is in constant touch with the states and making efforts to ensure all key schemes reach the farmers.

“After the government came to power, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked each ministry to implement key programmes in the first 100 days. The launch of PM-KMY registration process is a step towards that direction,” Narendra Singh Tomar added.

Farmers holding up to two lakh hectare farm land will be eligible for the PM-KMY scheme. It is a voluntary and contribution-based pension scheme for farmers in the age group of 18 to 40 years. The scheme is meant for small farmers and therefore there is a landholding limit according to the minister.

The initial enrollment to the PM-KMY is being done through the Common Service Centres (CSCs). The enrollment is free of cost, Tomar said and added that the CSCs will charge Rs 30 per enrollment which will be borne by the government.

The Minister said the farmers will have to make a monthly contribution of Rs 55 to Rs 200 depending on the age of entry, in the pension fund till they reach the retirement date. The Central government will also make an equal contribution of the same amount in the pension fund, he added.

Highlighting the key features of the scheme, Tomar informed that the spouse is also eligible to get a separate pension of Rs 3,000 upon making separate contribution to the fund. In case of death of the farmer before the retirement date, the spouse may continue with the scheme.

If the spouse does not wish to contribute, the total contribution made by the farmer along with interest will be paid to the spouse. In the absence of any spouse, total contribution along with interest will be paid to the nominee.

PTI