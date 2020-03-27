Basil (tulsi) leaves are known as elixir of life due to their array of healing properties. From warding off some of the most common ailments, strengthening immunity, to fighting bacterial and viral infections — the benefits of basil are manifold.

This herb is said to improve pancreatic beta-cell function and insulin secretion and further increases the uptake of glucose by muscle cells. As per a study conducted by Nottingham University, the researchers involved 60 people with type-2 who continued their usual medication throughout the trial. Half lot took 250mg capsules of holy basil per day for up to 90 days.

Significantly greater improvements in glucose control are noticed in those taking basil plus their usual medications. Spikes in blood glucose levels after meals also improved significantly.

Basil leaves are said to have hypoglycaemic properties, which lowers blood sugar levels and help prevent complications of diabetes.

Follow these ways:

You can chew some basil leaves daily.

You can have some basil tea daily. Just add a few leaves in boiling water and after about a few minutes, strain the water. And the tea is ready.

Soak some basil leaves in water before going to bed and leave it overnight. Drink the basil water in an empty stomach every morning.

You can add some basil leaves to your dishes too.